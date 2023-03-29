Wallingford parents, students protest consolidation of high schools

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of parents and students are fighting a plan to consolidate high schools in Wallingford.

A group gathered to protest the consolidation of Lyman Hall and Sheehan High ahead of Tuesday’s town council meeting.

Back in February the board of education voted to merge Lyman Hall and Sheehan High Schools due to low enrollment.

“Whereas if we were in one consolidated high school and you had a large group of students together and a large staff together, you would be able to have multiple sections of your classes and offer additional courses,” says Wallingford school superintendent.

Parents fear that the increased class sizes could become detrimental to students.

“Class sizes I think would be way too large. They’re losing the ability to take care of the kids,” says Wallingford parent Mark Giusti.

The plan would either renovate Lyman Hall High or build a brand-new school. If the consolidation goes through, it could be done by the fall of 2028.

The plan still needs to be approved by town council.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.