Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Wallingford parents, students protest consolidation of high schools

Dozens of parents and students are fighting a plan to consolidate high schools in Wallingford.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of parents and students are fighting a plan to consolidate high schools in Wallingford.

A group gathered to protest the consolidation of Lyman Hall and Sheehan High ahead of Tuesday’s town council meeting.

Back in February the board of education voted to merge Lyman Hall and Sheehan High Schools due to low enrollment.

“Whereas if we were in one consolidated high school and you had a large group of students together and a large staff together, you would be able to have multiple sections of your classes and offer additional courses,” says Wallingford school superintendent.

Parents fear that the increased class sizes could become detrimental to students.

“Class sizes I think would be way too large. They’re losing the ability to take care of the kids,” says Wallingford parent Mark Giusti.

The plan would either renovate Lyman Hall High or build a brand-new school. If the consolidation goes through, it could be done by the fall of 2028.

The plan still needs to be approved by town council.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous tomorrow, then a winter chill!
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous tomorrow, then a winter chill!
Conan O'Brien visits Sally's Apizza
Former late-night TV show host Conan O’Brien stops by Sally’s Apizza

Latest News

Windsor Locks considering more school resource officers in its schools
Windsor Locks decision to add SROs pushed to Wednesday
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous tomorrow, then a winter chill!
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous tomorrow, then a winter chill!
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Teen drowned while trying to run from Waterbury police
Wallingford parents, students protest consolidation of high schools
Wallingford parents, students protest consolidation of high schools