Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Children aboard school bus may have seen ‘suspicious death’ in Plainfield
University of Hartford
University of Hartford dealing with some financial troubles
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 30.
Technical Discussion: Feeling like winter today... warmer and rainy to begin the weekend!

Latest News

A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
911 recordings show terror at Nashville school during attack
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial nears end
The incident caught on camera shows the two trucks going back and forth, attempting to run each...
Road rage incident between 2 semitrucks caught on camera; 1 arrested
The call made to emergency dispatch by a woman who received Audrey Hale's final messages has...
Emergency dispatch call made by friend who received Nashville shooter's final messages
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
US: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea