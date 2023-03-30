Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Fans head from CT to the Bronx for Yankees opening day

Many fans are taking off from New Haven to watch the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut Huskies weren’t the only team sporting blue and white in the spotlight this week.

Thursday marked opening day at Yankee Stadium, and the chilly weather didn’t stop die-hard fans from leaving Union Station in New Haven to head to the game.

“It’s baseball season,” said Josh, a Yankees fan. “It’s the best season of the year!”

“We’re very excited,” said Paul, also a Yankees fan. “It’s a little cold out there, so we’re bundled up. But we’re really excited. We’re ready to kick off the season.”

Yankees fans told Channel 3 that they were ready to kick off the 2023 season with Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Dozens of them made the trek from Connecticut to the Bronx.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe,” said Ciara, a Yankees fan. “We’re excited that he’s getting to start.”

Many fans said they have their eye on Volpe at shortstop. They hoped the young player did well.

“Being a sports fan automatically makes you feel like you’re a part of a community, but there’s something extra special about experiencing opening day, surrounded by thousands of others all rooting for the home team and hoping to take the win,” said Yankees fan Ciara. “We’ve been to so many games and even playoff games. It is a community, everyone is so excited and high fiving each other, people you don’t even know. It’s just really great to see.”

The first pitch was slated for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge signs autographs for fans before a spring training baseball game...
MLB opening day offers clocks, shift bans, Ohtani and Judge

Most Read

WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Children aboard school bus may have seen ‘suspicious death’ in Plainfield
University of Hartford
University of Hartford dealing with some financial troubles
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 30.
Technical Discussion: Feeling like winter today... warmer and rainy to begin the weekend!