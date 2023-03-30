Fans head from CT to the Bronx for Yankees opening day

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut Huskies weren’t the only team sporting blue and white in the spotlight this week.

Thursday marked opening day at Yankee Stadium, and the chilly weather didn’t stop die-hard fans from leaving Union Station in New Haven to head to the game.

“It’s baseball season,” said Josh, a Yankees fan. “It’s the best season of the year!”

“We’re very excited,” said Paul, also a Yankees fan. “It’s a little cold out there, so we’re bundled up. But we’re really excited. We’re ready to kick off the season.”

Yankees fans told Channel 3 that they were ready to kick off the 2023 season with Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Dozens of them made the trek from Connecticut to the Bronx.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe,” said Ciara, a Yankees fan. “We’re excited that he’s getting to start.”

Many fans said they have their eye on Volpe at shortstop. They hoped the young player did well.

“Being a sports fan automatically makes you feel like you’re a part of a community, but there’s something extra special about experiencing opening day, surrounded by thousands of others all rooting for the home team and hoping to take the win,” said Yankees fan Ciara. “We’ve been to so many games and even playoff games. It is a community, everyone is so excited and high fiving each other, people you don’t even know. It’s just really great to see.”

The first pitch was slated for 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

