Free rides ending soon on CT Transit buses

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you ride CT Transit buses, prepare to pay.

As of this Saturday, April 1 the fare suspension for public buses comes to end.

Friday will be the last day you can ride the CT Transit buses for free.

Fares on CT Transit buses have been suspended for the last year.

Fares were suspended as part of an effort to alleviate financial burdens on Connecticut residents.

Federal restrictions prevent the state from extending the suspension for any longer than 12 months.

Eyewitness News caught up with the governor and commuters on Thursday. The governor said an equity study is underway.

“We’re doing the study right now and we’re going to be able to show over a year what a difference it made. A lot of single moms and dads were able to go get groceries at a less cost, it made life a lot more affordable, got more people into our buses. But now I gotta convince the federal department of transportation it’s the right thing to do,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

“My problem is if they’re gonna get the bus to pay, they need to have it more cleaner. It’s really smelly,” said Hazel Edwards of Hartford.

“I’m actually really upset about this,” said Ivelisse Correa of Hartford.

CT Transit riders are being urged to purchase their bus passes ahead of time to avoid long lines.

You can also purchase passes on your smartphone.

Bus fares begin again on Saturday

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.