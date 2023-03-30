Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Grandmother fatally shot while visiting family for her grandson’s funeral

A grandmother was shot to death while visiting her family in Maryland for her grandson's funeral.
By Rafael Sanchez-Cruz
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WUSA) – Tragedy struck a Maryland family a second time in less than a week when a 62-year-old grandmother was fatally shot outside her family’s home.

The family of Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo said she flew in from El Salvador for her grandson’s funeral.

The grandson, 25-year-old Moises Martinez, had just died Saturday after a car crashed into his vehicle.

Patricia Carrillo, the victim’s daughter, said her mother had only been in town for one day.

“She wanted to stay with her family and support me,” Patricia Carrillo said.

Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo was gunned down just after 9 p.m. Tuesday in front of their home, which is not far from the Washington D.C. line.

The family said the grandmother was shot inside of a car as she was pulling into the neighborhood.

Patricia Carrillo said she initially thought her mother was having a diabetic crash after hearing five gunshots. After examining the vehicle, however, her husband noticed two bullets had gone through the passenger’s seat.

Lidia Chinchilla de Carrillo was shot once in the back. She died a short time later at an area hospital.

“A beautiful, beautiful mother,” Patricia Carrillo said.

The Carillo family said they have no idea why their family was targeted.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is offering up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Cause, manner of death determined for woman found in driveway in Plainfield
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking periods of rain and some wind for Saturday.
Technical Discussion: Feeling like winter today... warmer and rainy to begin the weekend!
University of Hartford
University of Hartford dealing with some financial troubles

Latest News

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: 1 shot at North Carolina college, campus closed
FILE - Pope Francis could be released from the hospital in the coming days, the Vatican and his...
Pope showing ‘marked improvement,’ could leave hospital soon
Pope Francis is being treated for bronchitis at a Rome hospital and responding well to...
Pope Francis in hospital for bronchitis infection
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial