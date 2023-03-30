List: Connecticut Easter 2023 events

(WFSB) - Easter events are popping up all over our state. From filling up your baskets at egg hunts, to bunny breakfasts, here are some great events to start your celebrations. Reach out to us at newsdesk3@wfsb.com if you have an event you’d like added to the list.

Hartford County:

· March 31: Flashlight Egg Hunt at Simsbury Meadows

· March 10 - April 8: Bunnyville Experience at Westfarms

· April 1: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at CT Trolley Museum

· April 1: Easter Bunny Breakfast at Nomads Adventure Quest

· April 1: Easter Bunny Brucnh at Brignole Vineyards (SOLD OUT)

· April 1: Easter Egg Hunt FOR DOGS at Riverfront Park

· April 1: Rogers’ Orchards Easter Egg Hunts (SOLD OUT)

· April 1: Rompy’s Eggstravaganza at Wethersfield Romp n’ Roll - Call 860-436-5821

· April 1 - 2: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Stew Leonard’s, Newington

· April 1: East Windsor Parks and Recreation Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

· April 2: 2nd Annual Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt at Delamar West Hartford

· April 2, 7-8: Roaring Acres East Egg Hunt

New London County:

· April 1: 13th Annual Dino Egg Hunt at The Dinosaur Place

Middlesex County:

· April 1 – 2, 7 - 8: Bunny Breakfast & Bunny Brunch at Essex Steam Train

· April 1: Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Yankee Hard Cider Company (SOLD OUT)

· April 1: Easter Egg Hunt & Party at Ray of Light Farm

New Haven County:

· April 1: Hillside’s 2nd Annual Egg-Stravaganza at Hillside Equestrian Meadows of Wolcott

· April 1 -2, 7-8: Easter Bunny Visit at Shoreline Trolley Museum

· April 2: Egg-stravaganza at Hubbard Park

· April 2: Easter Egg Roll at Roller Magic

Litchfield County:

· April 1-2, 7-8: Easter Bunny Express at Railroad Museum of New England

· April 1: Terryville Lions Easter Egg Hunt at Terryville High School -*For residents of Plymouth*

· April 2, 7-8: Egg Hunt with baby Goats at Got Your Goat Farm, Washington Depot

Fairfield County:

· March 31 – April 2, April 7-8: Forest Egg Hunt Adventure at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center

· March 31 - April 9 Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees, The Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum, Bridgeport

· April 1: Easter Egg Hunt at Waveny Park, New Canaan

· April 2: Bunny Breakfast Newtown Community Center

