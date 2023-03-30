I-84 westbound in Cheshire closed after black ice causes crash between tractor-trailers, state police cruiser

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle crash has closed portions of a major highway this morning.

Around 4:30 A.M., a crash between 2 tractor-trailers and 2 other vehicles, including a state police cruiser, was reported on I-84 in Cheshire.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the highway between exits 25A and 26.

Minor injuries were reported from the scene of the collision.

Wintry conditions and black ice were a factor in the crash, according to state police dispatchers.

The highway remains closed at this time due to the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.