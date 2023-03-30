UConn students start packing for trip to Houston

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The Huskies are in Houston.

Give it another day, and UConn students will be too. They’re packing for their Texas trip.

They’ll need to pack for a few days incase UConn is in the championship game.

Some students have some early flights in the morning, leaving from Bradley, Logan and even LaGuardia.

It’s an expensive trip, but some of these students said they were not missing their school in the Final Four.

Patrick Goode has Husky fever. He is bringing some of home to Houston.

“Gotta show where you’re from,” Goode said.

Goode is a junior at UConn. He is heading to Texas Friday with 10 of his friends.

He packed his suitcase for the Final Four, including a few pairs of shorts for that Houston heat.

“Driving up to Massachusetts tonight to home. Going to get a ride to Logan tomorrow morning. We arrive in Austin 5 hours later. Wait for a couple of our other friends to get in after us and we’ll drive over to Houston,” Goode said.

Goode is one of hundreds of students leaving Friday as UConn battles Miami Saturday for a spot in the national championship.

“We have pretty much all of row 2 in the student section,” Goode said.

The NCAA allocated 700 tickets for students at $40 each. All of them sold out.

They went to the upperclassmen that went to the most home games this season.

“We got the plane tickets from Spirit flying out of LaGuardia. So, we’ll see if anyone else on the plane will be UConn fans as well,” said Lucy Li, UConn senior.

The cost of hotels and flights adds up. It could be well over a $1000 trip.

Some students got creative and found good deals.

“The Airbnb was so cheap it was like hard to turn down. Absolutely. I’m sure they’re more expensive now though,” said Sadie Garfinkel, UConn junior.

But how about the students staying on campus for the game.

