Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury police seek missing teenage girl

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old girl from Waterbury was reported missing.

Waterbury police said they’re looking for Hannah Miller.

Hannah Miller of Waterbury was reported missing.
Hannah Miller of Waterbury was reported missing.(Waterbury police)

They described her has being 5′1″ tall and weighing 120 pounds.

They said she has birthmarks on her nose and cheek.

They did not have a clothing description.

She was last seen at her home on Alder Street.

Hannah does reportedly have a friend on Lampson Street, and has a connection in New York.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Children aboard school bus may have seen ‘suspicious death’ in Plainfield
University of Hartford
University of Hartford dealing with some financial troubles
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 30.
Technical Discussion: Feeling like winter today... warmer and rainy to begin the weekend!

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 30.
Technical Discussion: Feeling like winter today... warmer and rainy to begin the weekend!
Many fans are taking off from New Haven to watch the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco...
Fans head from CT to the Bronx for Yankees opening day
Final Four - Houston - WFSB
UConn arrives in Houston; crews put finishing touches around NRG Stadium
Many fans are taking off from New Haven to watch the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco...
Opening Day at Yankee Stadium