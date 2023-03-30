Waterbury police seek missing teenage girl

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old girl from Waterbury was reported missing.

Waterbury police said they’re looking for Hannah Miller.

Hannah Miller of Waterbury was reported missing. (Waterbury police)

They described her has being 5′1″ tall and weighing 120 pounds.

They said she has birthmarks on her nose and cheek.

They did not have a clothing description.

She was last seen at her home on Alder Street.

Hannah does reportedly have a friend on Lampson Street, and has a connection in New York.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

