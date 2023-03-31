Campus security will be increased as UConn heads to Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - With the Final Four tipping off Saturday, UConn will be filled with tens of thousands to watch the Huskies play for a spot in the championship.

With all those people on campus, safety is a huge priority.

“What do you think campus will be like if they win?” asked Channel 3 reporter Hector Molina.

“Oh crazy, absolutely insane, everyone will be so excited.”

It is no surprise that UConn’s Storrs campus comes alive when the Huskies win.

With a win on Saturday guaranteeing a spot in the Final Four, energy is at an all-time high.

But past UConn celebrations, the energy has gotten too high.

When both the men and women won it all in 2014, cars were flipped, buildings were damaged and fans were arrested.

“I really hope it doesn’t get that bad, but, you know, the excitement is good. A little is good, not a lot, but a good amount,” said Nicole Strickland, UConn Freshman. “I’m expecting chaos, I’m expecting definitely some damages.”

To make sure that doesn’t happen, the university says they have a safety plan for Saturday and if UConn advances to Monday’s championship game.

“We will have more police and fire personnel, Student Affairs professionals, and others on campus who may be directly or indirectly involved in our efforts to ensure that regular academic operations are not impacted over the coming days.”

But as UConn junior Akber Khan says, the team and university know how to win, and part, like champions.

“Winning is expected here before we were getting accustomed to it, but we’re used to it now. Everything should be safe for the most part,” said Akber.

