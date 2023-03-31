A chat with Andrea Hurley, UConn head coach Dan Hurley’s wife

HOUSTON, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3′s Erin Connolly spent a good amount of time Thursday speaking with Andrea Hurley, the wife of UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley.

Andrea talked about nerves before the game, UConn being in the Final Four, and her love of the team.

“There’s a lot of nerves. Cause I want it so bad for these kids. I mean I’m a crier, and they mean the world. I just don’t want this to end,” Andrea said.

Andrea also touched on the role she plays for the team, which is often overlooked. She also talked about the Huskies’ work ethic and drive.

“It’s not easy playing for my husband and the staff. They expect a lot from these kids, not just on the court but off the court. Academically, the way that they carry themselves,” said Andrea.

The team is a very close group and they have a unique dynamic, Andrea said.

“What they keep doing is being a team. They are close, they’re such a tight knit group. When I say special, it’s an understatement,” said Andrea. “They’re so special, every single one of them. Them together, their dynamic as a team, you don’t get that every year.”

Channel 3 asked her what the key is to UConn winning against Miami on Saturday.

“I think they pick each other up and everybody just feeds off the excitement and the will to get there,” Andrea said.

UConn’s game on Saturday tips off at 8:49 p.m. and can be seen on Channel 3/CBS.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.