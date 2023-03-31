Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CT reacts to Trump being indicted, First ex-president to be charged with crime

A Manhattan jury has indicted former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in a hush-money case with adult film star, Stormy Daniels.
By Bryant Reed, Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A Manhattan jury has indicted former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in a hush-money case with adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

The alleged crimes date back to 2016 when Trump ran for office.

But the former president has said he still plans to run again in 2024, despite facing criminal charges.

Professor William Dunlap is a law expert at Quinnipiac University.

“There’s nothing in the constitution of the United States that says somebody who has been charged or convicted of a crime cannot run for president,” said Dunlap. “We don’t really know what it means. This is uncharted territory.”

Trump could face more than 30 counts related to business fraud and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a big part of it has to do with the cover-up rather than the behavior itself,” Dunlap said.

Professor Dunlap added that he would not be surprised if Trump decided to go back to Florida, drawing out the case.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted that Florida would not assist with extradition should they be asked to do so.

Professor Dunlap speculated on what we could see in the months to come.

“I think they will try to prevent certain evidence from being introduced at trial and some of those motions could start well in advance, trying to lay groundwork so both of those sides know who can be brought in and who can’t. I think there will be a lot of sidebar play months, maybe even years before a case gets brought to trial, if it ever gets brought to trial,” Dunlap said.

Trump is facing several other investigations, including his handling of classified documents, his role in the January 6th capitol attack, and his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

A mixed reaction comes along with the news of the indictment.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said Jasen Eldridge, North Franklin. “I don’t think he did anything to deserve to get arrested.”

Others say their opinion of Trump has changed over the years.

“I used to like Trump but you know it’s just, things happen in life. He should have thought about things before he did what he had to do,” added a Windham resident who wished to stay anonymous.

Even though Trump is a former president, some say he should be held responsible for his actions.

“The law is the law and you’ve got to respect the law. You can’t do nothing about that,” said another Windham resident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Cause, manner of death determined for woman found in driveway in Plainfield
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation
Cheshire crash - WFSB
Crash involving tractor trailers, state police cruiser slows traffic on I-84 west in Cheshire

Latest News

Bloomfield fire
NEWS CONFERENCE: Bloomfield firefighters respond to house fire
Flames tore through a Montville home early Friday morning.
Montville home a total loss after overnight 3-alarm fire
Donovan Clingan - WFSB
UConn goes through final practices, preparations ahead of Final Four matchup
Bloomfield fire - WFSB
2 hurt jumping from windows during Bloomfield house fire
Flames tore through a Montville home early Friday morning.
Montville home declared a total loss after overnight fire