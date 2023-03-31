Contests
Family Friday: Sweet treats and early Easter fun

April begins tomorrow and so do many Easter events for the family.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Spring festivities are popping up all across the state, and Easter celebrations have begun. From hunts to days dedicated to sweets, there’s plenty to do for everyone in your crew.

Paint-A-Bunny

  • April 2 & 7
  • Fascia’s Chocolates, Waterbury
  • 1:00pm
  • Tickets: $25
  • Enjoy refreshments and samples

Everything Sweet Festival

  • April 1 & 2
  • Meriden Mall
  • 50+ vendors
  • Free admission
  • Free kids activities

Opening Weekend & Egg Hunts in the Trees

  • March 31 – April 9
  • The Adventure Park at Storrs
  • Free egg hunt with climbing ticket
  • Ages 7+

Click here to see more Easter events happening in our state.

