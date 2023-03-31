Family Friday: Sweet treats and early Easter fun
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Spring festivities are popping up all across the state, and Easter celebrations have begun. From hunts to days dedicated to sweets, there’s plenty to do for everyone in your crew.
- April 2 & 7
- Fascia’s Chocolates, Waterbury
- 1:00pm
- Tickets: $25
- Enjoy refreshments and samples
- April 1 & 2
- Meriden Mall
- 50+ vendors
- Free admission
- Free kids activities
Opening Weekend & Egg Hunts in the Trees
- March 31 – April 9
- The Adventure Park at Storrs
- Free egg hunt with climbing ticket
- Ages 7+
Click here to see more Easter events happening in our state.
