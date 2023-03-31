Family Friday: Sweet treats and early Easter fun

(WFSB) - Spring festivities are popping up all across the state, and Easter celebrations have begun. From hunts to days dedicated to sweets, there’s plenty to do for everyone in your crew.

Paint-A-Bunny

April 2 & 7

Fascia’s Chocolates, Waterbury

1:00pm

Tickets: $25

Enjoy refreshments and samples

Everything Sweet Festival

April 1 & 2

Meriden Mall

50+ vendors

Free admission

Free kids activities

Opening Weekend & Egg Hunts in the Trees

March 31 – April 9

The Adventure Park at Storrs

Free egg hunt with climbing ticket

Ages 7+

Click here to see more Easter events happening in our state.

