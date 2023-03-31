Contests
2 hurt jumping from windows during Bloomfield house fire

Fire tore through a home in Bloomfield early Friday morning.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Fire tore through a home in Bloomfield early Friday morning.

Crews were called to an address on Tunxis Avenue.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Tunxis Avenue on Friday morning.

Two people were hurt when they jumped from windows during the fire, firefighters said.

They also said that smoke detectors were able to wake them up so they could get out.

A Channel 3 crew was able to see extensive damage to a garage and the home.

