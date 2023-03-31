Drunk driver strikes state police cruiser on I-95 in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A state police cruiser was struck by an intoxicated driver early Friday morning in East Haven, officials confirmed.

State police said a trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 around 12:30 a.m. when the trooper’s cruiser was hit by a passing vehicle.

The collision occurred near exit 52 and caused the cruiser to collide with the rear of the disabled vehicle.

The driver who struck the cruiser was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The trooper was not hurt, and the cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

After a preliminary investigation, the driver who struck the cruiser was identified as Thomas A. Larivee, 32-years-old, of East Lyme.

Officials said Larivee was later charged with operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled for arraignment at New Haven Superior Court on April 13.

