Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Local law enforcement agencies prepare for possibility of protests after Trump indictment

With the former president expected to be arraigned on several charges next week, law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of protests.
By Matt McFarland and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - With the former president expected to be arraigned on several charges next week, law enforcement agencies are preparing for the possibility of protests.

While the focus will be in New York City, locally, the FBI told eyewitness news they couldn’t comment on any plans, saying it’s an issue of national security.

Channel 3 spoke with Ken Gray, a former special agent with the FBI who’s now a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven’s College of Criminal Justice.

He says this is an unusual situation in that no former or current president has ever been indicted and arraigned.

But that will happen next Tuesday, with former President Donald Trump set to face charges in New York City.

Gray says here locally, in a situation like this, law enforcement agencies in our state will typically share information, make plans to bring in additional support if needed, and monitor social media.

He says that would allow them to get in front and prepare for any type of potential protest.

“They are trying to get a feel for what is expected here and the local police will be surging their forces to be able to handle any type of protest, but I don’t expect to see any one center of protest in the state. You may see some at the Capitol, you may see some in a place like New Haven, usually, those crowds would be small, and something you would not need a large police presence to handle,” said Gray. “I expect to see not as many protestors for President Trump, simply because the chilling effect of what happened with the January 6th defendants, the fact that some are still in jail for that, means anybody that shows up to protest, runs the risk of falling into the same category.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Cause, manner of death determined for woman found in driveway in Plainfield
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Mar. 31.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for potentially severe storms this weekend!
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Mar. 31.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for potentially severe storms this weekend!
Along with the fans, the cheerleaders are showing their pride for the team.
UConn Final Four, Cheerleaders, Pep band ready to cheer on the Huskies
UConn Final Four, Cheerleaders ready to cheer on the Huskies
UConn Final Four, Cheerleaders, Pep band ready to cheer on the Huskies
Local law enforcement agencies prepare for possibility of protests after Trump indictment
Local law enforcement agencies prepare for possibility of protests after Trump indictment