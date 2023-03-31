Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man climbs atop semi-truck on interstate, falls to his death, police say

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south...
According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.(Jupiterimages/Photo Images via Canva)
By Joe Villasana and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man running through traffic on the interstate in Texas late Thursday night climbed a semi-truck and fell to his death, police said.

According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on Interstate 35 around 9:10 p.m. when he climbed atop an 18-wheeler.

Police said he then fell off the truck and onto the ground, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if traffic was stopped at the time, or if the man was running in moving traffic.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, and no further information has been made available.

Temple police said the man’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Cause, manner of death determined for woman found in driveway in Plainfield
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Mar. 31.
Technical Discussion: Wet, windy & potentially quite warm for part of the weekend!
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

This undated photo shows Evelyn Dieckhaus a student at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn....
Mourners gather for 1st Nashville school shooting funeral
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder
Along with the fans, the cheerleaders are showing their pride for the team.
UConn Final Four, Cheerleaders ready to cheer on the Huskies
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest