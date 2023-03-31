Contests
Montville home a total loss after overnight 3-alarm fire

Flames tore through a Montville home early Friday morning.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A home in Montville was declared a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

Crews responded to calls for a structure fire on Beach Ln., around 1:30 A.M.

Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire showing from 15 Beach Ln.

A cat was rescued from the home, and all residents exited the structure safely.

Chief Micah Messer of the Oakdale Fire Company said, “The structure adjacent to the fire building started to catch fire, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.”

The cause of the 3rd-alarm fire is under investigation.

Firefighters declared the home a ‘total loss.’

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

