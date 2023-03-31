Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a house fire in Maryland. (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A Maryland police officer was in the right place at the right time.

Anne Arundel County police released body camera video of an officer helping residents during a house fire on March 22.

Officials say the officer was driving through the neighborhood when he came upon the fire.

The officer rushed to knock on the door and alerted the homeowner, who was inside at the time.

He then went to the neighbor’s home and told them their house was also catching on fire.

Police say because of the officer, everyone, including the first homeowner’s dogs, made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was called and crews quickly put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Cause, manner of death determined for woman found in driveway in Plainfield
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation
Cheshire crash - WFSB
Crash involving tractor trailers, state police cruiser slows traffic on I-84 west in Cheshire

Latest News

Trang Le of Orlando, right, and Maria Korynsel of North Palm Beach show their support for...
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory
An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a...
Officer rescues people, dogs from house fire
FORECAST: Wet, windy & potentially quite warm for part of the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Wet, windy & potentially quite warm for part of the weekend!
Campus security will be increased as UConn heads to Final Four
Campus security will be increased as UConn heads to Final Four