Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police have released bodycam video of a Connecticut state representative being arrested for operating under the influence following a crash near the state capitol.

Democrat Robin Comey was involved in a crash on Capitol Avenue in Hartford earlier this month.

Bodycam video shows her performing a field sobriety test which police say she failed.

She is then placed under arrest and put in the back of a cruiser.

Police say her blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

Following her arrest she was removed from committee and leadership assignments.

This was an extremely dangerous situation and somebody could have been seriously injured, including Rep. Comey. I want to thank Hartford Police for their quick response. My immediate reaction is to think about Rep. Comey’s next steps. I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can. In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice.

Rep. Matt Ritter, (D), House speaker

Comey released a statement apologizing to her constituents and colleagues for her arrest. In a statement, Comey says she will begin treatment.

“I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need.

I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need.”

State Representative Robin Comey

