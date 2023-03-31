Contests
Putnam Science Academy sees four alumni competing in Final Four

There are four Putnam Science Academy (PSA) alumni playing in the Final Four this year.
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In total, 15 former students were on the court for March Madness.

Players like brothers Hassan and Mamadou Diarra played in the PSA gym fairly recently. Now, players like sophomore Erhunmwunse Oswin are looking up to them, hoping to be in their shoes one day.

“I know one day I’m going to be one of them,” Oswin said.

Oswin hopes to earn a spot on Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Espinosa’s wall - literally.

The wall is filled with photos of players who went on to play Division 1 basketball.

Players like Vlad Goldin playing for Florida Atlantic University and Bensley Joseph playing for University of Miami in the Final Four.

“It’s probably an experience of a lifetime and I just told them to enjoy it and they deserve it,” Espinosa said.

Meanwhile, the Diarra family name is on banners and trophies all throughout PSA.

“We know the family well, we’ve had all 3 boys here, they’re really special,” Espinosa said.

Now, their old coach is cheering them on while they’re on the big stage.

“What’s better than the Final Four,” Espinosa said.

In the meantime, players like Oswin are working hard to be like the Diarra brothers.

“I wake up every day knowing that if they can do it,  I can do it also,” Oswin said. “You have to work for everything and earn everything.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

SOMETHING’S COOKING: The Final Four excitement brewing at Dog Lane Café
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police, possible connection between teen drowning in Waterbury and deadly crash in NY
