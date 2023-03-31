UConn goes through final practices, preparations ahead of Final Four matchup

HOUSTON, TX (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is poised to take on Miami in the Final Four on Saturday.

The team has gone through some final practices and preparations in Houston.

The game tips off at 8:49 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast on Channel 3/CBS.

This Huskies have been red hot.

Of course, the other teams are on a winning streak as well; however, Connecticut has played better than any team in the NCAA Tournament. The team blew out four straight opponents.

One big reason for the UConn streak is one of their big men, Adama Sanogo. The All Big East Performer was also named to the All West Region team as UConn went on it’s rampage. Sanogo has been a force at both ends of the floor, scoring and defending, and also making his teammates better.

That has been appreciated by another talented big man, freshman and former Bristol Central High School standout Donovan Clingan.

“Adama has made a much better player throughout the year. He’s so talented on both ends of the floor. His footwork is amazing,” Clingan said. “I try to defend him, stay physical and stay on my [game]. It’s been a challenge for me all year. He prepared me for the Big East and the highest level like right now.”

