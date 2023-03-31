West Hartford nursing home files petition to shut down, cites staffing issues and costs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A West Hartford nursing home may soon be closing its doors.

“Hughes Health and Rehabilitation” has filed for a petition to close the nursing home.

In a letter to families, the president said it came down to staffing needs and excessive cost increases.

The independent, family-owned nursing home has been operating in West Hartford for over 50 years.

On Thursday, Hughes Rehab filed a petition with the state of Connecticut’s Department of Social Services to close the center.

The commissioner has 30 days to grant or deny the petition for closure.

“The decision to close Hughes Health and Rehabilitation, Inc. comes after numerous attempts to revitalize the center’s declining census. The declining census as well as staffing needs and excessive cost increases have directly attributed to increased losses not covered by Connecticut’s reimbursement program and the growing trend towards the use of home and community-based services. While the petition for closure must be approved by DSS and may take up to thirty days, placement coordinators will be on staff to assist you and your loved one with alternative options.”

In accordance with state and federal statutes, there may be a public hearing regarding the closure.

Nursing home staff will be meeting with residents and their families individually to go over next steps.

The president of the nursing home would not say how many people are living there, but records show the facility can accommodate up to 170.

