Windsor Locks police arrest suspect for Dec. carjacking

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police in Windsor Locks arrested a man in connection with a carjacking that happened in December.

Marcus Gordon, 24, of Hartford, was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit carjacking, first-degree robbery, and third-degree larceny.

Marcus Gordon was charged for his role in a Windsor Locks carjacking incident that happened in Dec. 2022. (Windsor Locks police)

Elian Estremera, 21, also of Hartford, had been previously arrested for his role in the incident.

Police said that on Dec. 10, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., a 67-year-old man who was pumping gas was approached by a man who showed a firearm and demanded the victim’s car.

The victim was shoved to the ground.

The suspect, however, could not get the victim’s car into gear and fled on foot to a vehicle that had been waiting. Estremera was identified as its driver.

Estremera was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, first-degree robbery and carjacking.

He was held on a court-set bond of $150,000.

Gordon was taken into custody at his home in Hartford based on an active arrest warrant. In addition to the carjacking and robbery charges, he was also charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set $200,000.

