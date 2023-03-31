Windsor Locks police arrest suspect for Dec. carjacking
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Police in Windsor Locks arrested a man in connection with a carjacking that happened in December.
Marcus Gordon, 24, of Hartford, was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit carjacking, first-degree robbery, and third-degree larceny.
Elian Estremera, 21, also of Hartford, had been previously arrested for his role in the incident.
Police said that on Dec. 10, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., a 67-year-old man who was pumping gas was approached by a man who showed a firearm and demanded the victim’s car.
The victim was shoved to the ground.
The suspect, however, could not get the victim’s car into gear and fled on foot to a vehicle that had been waiting. Estremera was identified as its driver.
Estremera was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, first-degree robbery and carjacking.
He was held on a court-set bond of $150,000.
Gordon was taken into custody at his home in Hartford based on an active arrest warrant. In addition to the carjacking and robbery charges, he was also charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and criminal possession of a firearm. His bond was set $200,000.
