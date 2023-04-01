Local watch parties planned for UConn’s game against Miami

(WFSB) – Watch parties are planned across the state Saturday night for UConn’s Final Four game against Miami.

UConn said watch parties will be held at:

Bear’s BBQ in Hartford, Windsor and New Haven

Kinsmen Brewing in Milldale

Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford

The university said food and drink specials will be available.

A watch party will also be held at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, but tickets sold out.

Four-seed UConn takes on five-seed Miami at 8:49 p.m. on Channel 3/CBS.

