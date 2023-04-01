Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Local watch parties planned for UConn’s game against Miami

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – Watch parties are planned across the state Saturday night for UConn’s Final Four game against Miami.

UConn said watch parties will be held at:

  • Bear’s BBQ in Hartford, Windsor and New Haven
  • Kinsmen Brewing in Milldale
  • Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford

The university said food and drink specials will be available.

A watch party will also be held at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, but tickets sold out.

Four-seed UConn takes on five-seed Miami at 8:49 p.m. on Channel 3/CBS.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A traffic alert has been issued.
New Haven woman dies following serious crash on I-95
This incident occurred after he tried to help a disable vehicle on I-95.
Impaired driver strikes state police cruiser on I-95 in East Haven
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later...
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later This Afternoon & Evening!
WFSB File
Police identify man struck, killed by car in Hartford hit-and-run

Latest News

Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
Three UConn men’s basketball players fast for Ramadan
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
Watch party at Gampel sold out
UConn goes through final practices, preparations ahead of Final Four matchup
UConn goes through final practices, preparations ahead of Final Four matchup