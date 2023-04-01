Local watch parties planned for UConn’s game against Miami
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFSB) – Watch parties are planned across the state Saturday night for UConn’s Final Four game against Miami.
UConn said watch parties will be held at:
- Bear’s BBQ in Hartford, Windsor and New Haven
- Kinsmen Brewing in Milldale
- Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford
The university said food and drink specials will be available.
A watch party will also be held at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, but tickets sold out.
Four-seed UConn takes on five-seed Miami at 8:49 p.m. on Channel 3/CBS.
