New Haven police investigate double homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a double homicide.

New Haven Police’s dispatch center received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire on Winthrop Ave and Goffe Terrace around 7:55 a.m. on Saturday.

9 rounds of gunfire were reported by ShotSpotter.

Police found two victims with gunshot wounds parked in a vehicle.

The male driver was pronounced dead on scene and the male passenger was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are searching for evidence and looking through video surveillance.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 866-888-TIPS (8477)

