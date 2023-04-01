Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven police investigate double homicide

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a double homicide.

New Haven Police’s dispatch center received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire on Winthrop Ave and Goffe Terrace around 7:55 a.m. on Saturday.

9 rounds of gunfire were reported by ShotSpotter.

Police found two victims with gunshot wounds parked in a vehicle.

The male driver was pronounced dead on scene and the male passenger was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are searching for evidence and looking through video surveillance.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 866-888-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
This incident occurred after he tried to help a disable vehicle on I-95.
Impaired driver strikes state police cruiser on I-95 in East Haven
A traffic alert has been issued.
New Haven woman dies following serious crash on I-95
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later...
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later This Afternoon & Evening!
WFSB File
Person dies after hit and run on Main Street in Hartford

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later...
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later This Afternoon & Evening!
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
A traffic alert has been issued.
New Haven woman dies following serious crash on I-95
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
Watch party at Gampel sold out