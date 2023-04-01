Contests
Serious injuries reported in crash that closes highway

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 northbound prior to Exit 51 in New Haven is shut down after a serious crash.

“All northbound lanes have been shut down and CT DOT is assisting with lane closures,” Police said.

Officers with Troop G in Bridgeport were advised of the collision at around 6:52 p.m.

Police say serious injuries have been reported and at least one patient has been transported to an area hospital.

Police ask that anyone traveling in the area seeks an alternate route and plans for traffic delays.

