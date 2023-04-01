SOMETHING’S COOKING: The Final Four excitement brewing at Dog Lane Café

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Many local restaurants prepared for UConn’s Final Four Match-up only 24 hours away.

Local coffee shop, Dog Lane Café, had the true hart of a Husky.

The café is located on UConn’s campus and the energy of the place surged the past few days.

The Dog Lane Café was also a great place to relax with a cup of joe before tipoff.

The restaurant lived up to it’s motto branded on their coffee cups and some of their drinks.

General Manager Tina Stansberry explained that there was always so much love between her customers and the café.

“Bigger winner. Dog Lane Café or the men’s basketball team,” said UConn student Rachel Laemle.

It was almost impossible to pick a winner, but the food was unreal especially the award-winning chili.

According to UConn student Olivia Shapiro answered the impossible question.

Shapiro said, “I’m always going to root for the men’s basketball team, but with consistency I would go with Dog Lane.”

Stansberry said, “honestly, I don’t want to sound cliche, but everything is really good here.”

It was always recommended to wash down the food with a delicious and hot latte.

Bring the excitement for the Final Four on Saturday to Dog Lane where good food and good vibes are guaranteed.

