Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Teenager shot on Ferry Street by unknown suspect: Middletown Police

Middletown police.
Middletown police.(WFSB File)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 16-year-old male was injured after a shooting on Ferry Street.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on 50-60 Ferry Street around 10:25 p.m. on Friday.

A several shell casings were found at the scene, but police did not find anyone with injuries. Police did not specify how many shell casings were found at the scene.

A short time later police were called to Flower Street where they found a 16-year-old male victim.

The victim was with two other teenage boys driving around Ferry Street when an unknown suspect fired at their vehicle, a Nissan Sentra.

The victims left the area and drove to Flower Street.

Police say the 16-year-old had a wound to his right knee and was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is under investigation and police are still looking for a suspect. According to preliminary reports, police say they are looking for a tall, slender light skinned black male.

Police are asking anyone with information, photos, or videos to contact the department at (860) 638-4140.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
This incident occurred after he tried to help a disable vehicle on I-95.
Impaired driver strikes state police cruiser on I-95 in East Haven
A traffic alert has been issued.
New Haven woman dies following serious crash on I-95
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later...
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later This Afternoon & Evening!
WFSB File
Police identify man struck, killed by car in Hartford hit-and-run

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later...
Technical Discussion: Rain This Morning, An *ALERT* For Possible Strong To Severe Storms Later This Afternoon & Evening!
WFSB File
Police identify man struck, killed by car in Hartford hit-and-run
New Haven Police Generic
New Haven police investigate double homicide
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game
UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game