Teenager shot on Ferry Street by unknown suspect: Middletown Police

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 16-year-old male was injured after a shooting on Ferry Street.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on 50-60 Ferry Street around 10:25 p.m. on Friday.

A several shell casings were found at the scene, but police did not find anyone with injuries. Police did not specify how many shell casings were found at the scene.

A short time later police were called to Flower Street where they found a 16-year-old male victim.

The victim was with two other teenage boys driving around Ferry Street when an unknown suspect fired at their vehicle, a Nissan Sentra.

The victims left the area and drove to Flower Street.

Police say the 16-year-old had a wound to his right knee and was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is under investigation and police are still looking for a suspect. According to preliminary reports, police say they are looking for a tall, slender light skinned black male.

Police are asking anyone with information, photos, or videos to contact the department at (860) 638-4140.

