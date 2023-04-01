Three UConn men’s basketball players fast for Ramadan

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Three of the UConn men’s basketball players are fasting for Ramadan.

Hasan Diarra, Samson Johnson, and Adama Sanogo all celebrate Ramadan.

That means they eat before the sun comes up and they do not have another meal until the sun goes down.

“He told me it’s tricky. He really wants water when he’s playing. You know you have a dry throat; you haven’t been drinking water all day. Your body cramps up,” says Akber Khan a friend of Adama Sanogo.

Ramadan is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar.

The sun goes down in Texas ten minutes before tipoff so they’ll have a few minutes to drink and get nutrition before the big game.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.