UConn fans in Storrs, Houston get ready for Final Four game

STORRS/HOUSTON, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn fans in Houston and Storrs are getting ready for Saturday night’s big game.

The UConn Huskies are playing the Miami Hurricanes in a Final Four matchup on Saturday.

The game is being played in Houston, but fans at home will be watching from local sports bars and watch parties.

One of the biggest watch parties will be at Gampel. General admission tickets for the event are already sold out.

Doors open at 7:45 and tip off will be roughly an hour later.

UConn officials have also upped security on campus.

The team hasn’t held a national championship since 2014.

“You can go out and do something with your friends, the game’s on, and it’s your home team pretty much playing out here. Feels like we’re playing out there,” says Adam Peter a UConn student.

You can watch Saturday’s UConn game only on Channel 3. The game begins at 8:49 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.