Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home

A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.(Seminole County Animal Services)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal services in Florida say one of their longtime furry residents has found a new home.

According to Seminole County Animal Services, a 7-year-old dog named Sophie was adopted this week after nearly hitting the one-year mark of being at the shelter.

The animal shelter made a push earlier in the week to find Sophie a forever home saying Saturday would mark her being with the team for one year.

Staff shared a video online showing a few of Sophie’s interactions while at the shelter. Workers called her a sweet, soulful girl who has simply been overlooked by visitors in favor of other younger dogs.

“She loves going for walks and is a volunteer favorite here at the shelter. Don’t leave her in her kennel begging for attention any longer,” the shelter team shared online.

On Friday, animal services thanked everyone for getting the word out regarding Sophie. According to the team, her new dad saw her on social media and made the adoption official.

“We did it. Best wishes to Sophie, and thanks for adopting,” the team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Cause, manner of death determined for woman found in driveway in Plainfield
FORECAST: Wet, windy & potentially quite warm for part of the weekend!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for potentially severe storms this weekend!
This incident occurred after he tried to help a disable vehicle on I-95.
Impaired driver strikes state police cruiser on I-95 in East Haven
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation

Latest News

Campus security will be increased as UConn heads to Final Four
Campus security will be increased as UConn heads to Final Four
SOMETHING’S COOKING: The Final Four excitement brewing at Dog Lane Café
SOMETHING’S COOKING: The Final Four excitement brewing at Dog Lane Café
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest
Police release bodycam video of state representatives DUI arrest