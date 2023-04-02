Route 5 shut down after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A part of Route 5 in Wallingford is shut down after a tow truck drove into a home on Sunday.

Police say the crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on South Colony Road.

The tow truck was traveling south when it veered off the road and struck a parked car on the right side of the road. The tow truck then collided into a house on the west side of the road.

Route 5 is currently closed from Spring Street to Ward Street for the accident investigation.

The tow truck driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the home suffered significant structural damage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police clear up debris and remove the tow truck.

No other information was immediately available.

