State police: Fugitive who fled in 2012 extradited back to Connecticut

(WFSB) – A fugitive who fled to Mexico in 2012 was extradited back to Connecticut, according to state police.

Thomas Marcel, 64, of East Haddam did not appear for a court appearance on October 22, 2012, authorities said.

According to state police, Marcel was charged with illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, risk of injury to a child, and enticing a minor by computer.

“Two extraditable PRAWN Arrest Warrants were immediately issued for Marcel for the additional charges of Failure to Appear 1st Degree, with a combined court set Cash Only Bond totaling $150,000,” state police said.

Marcel fled to Mexico three days before he was supposed to appear in court, said police.

He was on the run for more than a decade.

State police said on March 13, 2023, Marcel tried to renew his U.S. passport at the U.S. Consulate in Juarez, Mexico.

“A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) query of Thomas Marcel, conducted at the U.S. Consulate, revealed his wanted person status out of the State of Connecticut,” police said.

Marcel was then taken into custody by law enforcement, said state police.

“Marcel was then later transferred into the custody of the El Paso, Texas Police Department and held at the El Paso County Jail Annex, while he awaited extradition back to Connecticut,” state police said.

Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad took Marcel into custody on Friday. He was extradited back to Connecticut without incident, police said.

He was then charged with two counts of failure to appear first-degree.

Police said Marcel was unable to post a $150,000 bond and is due in Norwich Superior Court on April 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.