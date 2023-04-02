Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police: Fugitive who fled in 2012 extradited back to Connecticut

Thomas Marcel
Thomas Marcel(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) – A fugitive who fled to Mexico in 2012 was extradited back to Connecticut, according to state police.

Thomas Marcel, 64, of East Haddam did not appear for a court appearance on October 22, 2012, authorities said.

According to state police, Marcel was charged with illegal possession of child pornography, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, risk of injury to a child, and enticing a minor by computer.

“Two extraditable PRAWN Arrest Warrants were immediately issued for Marcel for the additional charges of Failure to Appear 1st Degree, with a combined court set Cash Only Bond totaling $150,000,” state police said.

Marcel fled to Mexico three days before he was supposed to appear in court, said police.

He was on the run for more than a decade.

State police said on March 13, 2023, Marcel tried to renew his U.S. passport at the U.S. Consulate in Juarez, Mexico.

“A National Crime Information Center (NCIC) query of Thomas Marcel, conducted at the U.S. Consulate, revealed his wanted person status out of the State of Connecticut,” police said.

Marcel was then taken into custody by law enforcement, said state police.

“Marcel was then later transferred into the custody of the El Paso, Texas Police Department and held at the El Paso County Jail Annex, while he awaited extradition back to Connecticut,” state police said.

Detectives with the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad took Marcel into custody on Friday. He was extradited back to Connecticut without incident, police said.

He was then charged with two counts of failure to appear first-degree.

Police said Marcel was unable to post a $150,000 bond and is due in Norwich Superior Court on April 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A traffic alert has been issued.
New Haven woman dies following serious crash on I-95
This incident occurred after he tried to help a disable vehicle on I-95.
Impaired driver strikes state police cruiser on I-95 in East Haven
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said there is a possibility for strong storms Saturday night.
Technical Discussion: Rain Exits East Tonight & Sunshine Returns Sunday!
WFSB File
Police identify man struck, killed by car in Hartford hit-and-run

Latest News

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi said there is a possibility for strong storms Saturday night.
Technical Discussion: Rain Exits East Tonight & Sunshine Returns Sunday!
The UConn Huskies.
Local watch parties held for UConn’s game against Miami
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
Three UConn men’s basketball players fast for Ramadan
WFSB File
Police identify man struck, killed by car in Hartford hit-and-run