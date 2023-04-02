Contests
Tickets available for National Championship watch party at Gampel

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Gampel is hosting a watch party for the National Championship game on Monday.

The UConn Huskies will be playing against the San Diego State Aztecs.

To attend Monday’s watch party, students and fans will need to claim their tickets ahead of time. Tickets are first-come first-served and will only be available while supplies last.

Doors open at 8 and concessions will be available.

Student tickets are available here. General public tickets are available here.

For more information, click here.

UConn on to the national championship with victory over Miami
Fans react in Houston after UConn moves on to title game
Fans in Storrs react to UConn's win over Miami
