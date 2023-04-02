Tickets available for National Championship watch party at Gampel

Conn. (WFSB) - Gampel is hosting a watch party for the National Championship game on Monday.

The UConn Huskies will be playing against the San Diego State Aztecs.

To attend Monday’s watch party, students and fans will need to claim their tickets ahead of time. Tickets are first-come first-served and will only be available while supplies last.

Doors open at 8 and concessions will be available.

Student tickets are available here. General public tickets are available here.

For more information, click here.

