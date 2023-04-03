Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

5 Catholic school students accused of forcing classmate into sex acts in bathroom stall, police say

Five young Ohio teens are facing charges for sex crimes that police say happened in a bathroom stall at a Catholic school. (Source: WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Five young Ohio teens are facing charges for sex crimes that police say happened in a bathroom stall at a Catholic school.

Four 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old are currently in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, according to records released by the facility.

The charges against the teens range from gross sexual imposition to public indecency and kidnapping, the documents state.

Police said the five suspects forced another student into a bathroom stall at St. Ann’s Catholic School in Hamilton, the detention center records say.

Once in the stall, the students are accused of holding the victim down while they exposed themselves and forced the victim to engage in sex acts, according to the documents.

The police report says the alleged crimes happened between August 2022 and March 2023. It was reported to Hamilton police on March 10.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati released a statement that reads in part:

“St. Ann Catholic School is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone on its campus, faculty and students alike. As such, any allegation of criminal conduct is immediately reported to the civil authorities, and the administration cooperates fully with any police investigation.”

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati went on to say they will not have any further comments.

Four of the five teens entered denials when they appeared in juvenile court, according to records. The fifth teen did not enter any plea, the records show.

They are scheduled to be back in court next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? Winner to be announced tonight
Route 5 shut down after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Route 5 reopens after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
32-year-old woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
Thomas Marcel
State police: Fugitive who fled in 2012 extradited back to Connecticut
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven

Latest News

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the...
NOAA: Hurricane Ian was Category 5 before weakening at Florida landfall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Idaho slain kids’ trial