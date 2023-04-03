Bronx woman tried to use fake CT license, credit card to get more than $43,000 from South Windsor bank

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman from the Bronx was arrested for trying to get tens of thousands of dollars from a bank in South Windsor through the use of a fake Connecticut driver’s license and a credit card.

Nicole D. Federici, 56, of Bronx, NY, was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree larceny, first-degree identity theft, criminal impersonation, and first-degree forgery.

Nicole D. Federici was arrested for trying to use a fake Connecticut driver's license and a fraudulent credit card to get more than $43,000 from a bank in South Windsor, police said. (South Windsor police)

Police said they responded to the Webster Bank on Ellington Road on Friday afternoon for a report of a fraud in progress.

When they arrived, they said they determined that Federici was in possession of a fake Connecticut driver’s license and a fraudulent credit card, both of which were under a different name than hers. She had been attempting to get a bank check for $38,510.62 and $5,000 in cash.

Federici was taken into custody, processed and held on a $100,000 surety bond.

Police said she was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Monday.

