Campus security boosted at UConn for national championship game

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Leaders at the University of Connecticut are taking no chances when it comes to safety and security before, during and after the Championship game Monday night.

More than 10,000 people will pack Gampel Pavilion to watch the Huskies take on San Diego State.

Last time the UConn men won a National Championship, celebrations went sideways. Cars were overturned, windows were broken, lamp posts were taken down and many students were arrested.

This time around, UConn leaders want to make sure they don’t have a repeat of the chaos that was 2014.

“It’s going to be crazy on campus later we’ve all heard stories of 2014 and 2004,” senior Ross Bernstein said. “I don’t know what tonight is going to bring.”

UConn is bringing in extra officers to help manage everyone. Troopers from Connecticut State Police will also be on hand to make sure celebrations stay in check.

“Anytime there’s any type of issue on a university campus or otherwise you learn from your mistakes, you learn what you could’ve done better and what you can do better next time,” Channel 3 Law Enforcement Expert J. Paul Vance said.

Isabella Badagliacca is a UConn freshman and Connecticut native. She knows what the aftermath of a game like Monday’s can bring.

“It’s fun but at the same time it’s a little crazy,” Badagliacca said. “I think they used 2014 as a ‘this has happened before’ so now we know to be better.”

Vance says more often than not the troublemakers are ones who overstay their welcome. He says once celebrations die down, students should head home.

“If you linger past or you hang around, you’re almost inviting trouble,” Vance said.

After the Final Four win on Saturday, UConn leaders say there were a few minor incidents of vandalism; namely students shaking/playing with stop signs.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that stuff happens tonight, but I’ll be staying away from it on the sidelines,” Bernstein said.

“I think there’s going to be life in the streets, but I think we will keep it under control,” UConn Senior Cooper Armogida said.

