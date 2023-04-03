Crash involving school bus closes road in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a school bus and a car closed a road in East Haddam on Monday morning.

The roadway was shut down at Route 149 and Great Hillwood Road.

State police said the crash happened on Falls Road around 8:35 a.m.

Trooper said injuries were reported; however, the injury status had not yet been made available.

State police also did not have information about whether there were passengers on the school bus at the time of the collision.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes,” state police told Channel 3. “The scene is active and this is all of the information available for release at this time.”

