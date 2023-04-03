Frozen Four is heating up at Quinnipiac University

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Later this week, focus will shift from the Final Four to the Frozen Four.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats recently left campus for Tampa to play Michigan on Thursday.

This is the university’s third Frozen Four appearance in 11 years looking for their first championship.

It’s a moment Quinnipiac students, players, and coaches have waited seven years for.

Quinnipiac captain Zach Metsa said, “it feels like everyone’s bought into what we need to do and understand how everyone needs to play in their roles.”

It’s Coach Rand Pecknold’s third Frozen Four in 11 years, a program he built from the ground up starting in 1994.

Pecknhold said, “we’re excited for it, but it’s 92 degrees down there so we gotta keep the guys away from the pool and beach.”

Freshman Shane Gardiner knows the bobcats are out for revenge after Quinnipiac lost to Michigan in the tournament last year.

“I think we’re going to kill them,” Gardiner said. “We’re going to destroy them. We have to.”

The campus confidence is clear, and Quinnipiac remains dominant with 32 wins and only two to go.

“We’ve been good for so many years, and this is the year we bring it home,” said Quinnipiac freshman Jordan Shankman.

Two Connecticut kids on the team, including Victor Czerneckianair from Southington believe they’re making it all the way to the end.

“I grew up going to all the games and always wanted to come here to represent the school and the jersey, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Czerneckianair.

It’s going to be hard to keep fans at bay if Quinnipiac takes the title.

Gardiner said, “we’re going to rip the flagpole down, topple some trees, and might break into the construction site, who knows.”

With only two wins, Quinnipiac might make history for the University.

