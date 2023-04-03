Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire

I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 north and southbound lanes in New Haven are closed after a collision caused a tractor-trailer fire.

Serious injuries have been reported.

State police say Troop G responded to I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 50 for a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene.

Police say at least one patient has been transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down for the investigation,” Police said.

Personnel from Troop I, Troop F, New Haven PD and East Haven PD are assisting with the highway closures.

CT DOT is responding to assist with traffic.

I-95 north and southbound lanes in New Haven are closed after a collision caused a tractor-trailer fire.
I-95 north and southbound lanes in New Haven are closed after a collision caused a tractor-trailer fire. (Steve Inzero)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
FORECAST: A Sunny But Breezy Sunday On Tap! Tracking Some Rain Mid-Week...
Technical Discussion: A Nice Start To The Week! Tracking Some Rain Mid-Week...
A traffic alert has been issued.
New Haven woman dies following serious crash on I-95
Hartford police cruiser
Boy’s basketball coach for Prince Tech killed in Hartford hit-and-run
Route 5 shut down after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Route 5 reopens after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home

Latest News

Intersection closed after serious motor vehicle accident in Vernon
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
FORECAST: A Sunny But Breezy Sunday On Tap! Tracking Some Rain Mid-Week...
Technical Discussion: A Nice Start To The Week! Tracking Some Rain Mid-Week...
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire (Steve Inzero)