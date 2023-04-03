I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 north and southbound lanes in New Haven are closed after a collision caused a tractor-trailer fire.

Serious injuries have been reported.

State police say Troop G responded to I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 50 for a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

EMS and the local fire department also responded to the scene.

Police say at least one patient has been transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down for the investigation,” Police said.

Personnel from Troop I, Troop F, New Haven PD and East Haven PD are assisting with the highway closures.

CT DOT is responding to assist with traffic.

I-95 north and southbound lanes in New Haven are closed after a collision caused a tractor-trailer fire.

I-95 north and southbound lanes in New Haven are closed after a collision caused a tractor-trailer fire. (Steve Inzero)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.