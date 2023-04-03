Contests
I-TEAM: The best deals to look out for in April

Deals to buy in April
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - A new month means new opportunities.

Channel 3 is starting a new series where the first Monday of every month, we’ll be bringing you tips on the best deals to buy that month.

For April, Channel 3 spoke with money-savings expert Bethany Hollars. Hollars has built a career around tracking prices and finding the best deals. She is now the content director at Brickseek.com.

Hollars says there are three categories of things to buy in April.

1) Snow Removal Supplies:

“Anything like shovels, rock salt, snow blowers, these are going to be clearance out to make way for the new spring inventory that they want to put on their shelves,” said Hollars. Some hardware stores may have already put away these supplies for the season, so you can also shop online.

2) DIY Supplies:

“You’re going to save anywhere from 15 to 50% off on a lot of project essentials, so it’s the best time right now, if you need those things going into this season, to buy them right now,” said Hollars.

3) Easter Ham:

“Ham freezes wonderfully, anytime that you can buy it at a rock bottom price and store it away for later. I always recommend you stock up and buy in bulk,” said Hollars. Hollars says you can also find big savings after Easter on decorations and supplies. “You can look to save anywhere from 50 to 90% starting the day after the holiday,” said Hollars. “This includes anything from Easter baskets to holiday décor for your home, candy, easter grass.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

