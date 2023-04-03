Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
Woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
Route 5 shut down after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Route 5 reopens after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Thomas Marcel
State police: Fugitive who fled in 2012 extradited back to Connecticut
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven

Latest News

A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols
Previewing Dunkin' Park's foods for this season
Previewing new foods at Dunkin’ Park for this season
Map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil project construction allowed as lawsuits play out
Campus security boosted at UConn for national championship game
Campus security boosted at UConn for national championship game
A state medical board could be investigating a doctor for his alleged role that nearly killed a...
Overmedicated: Doctor accused of not following drug protocols