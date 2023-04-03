Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Previewing new foods at Dunkin’ Park for this season

Previewing Dunkin' Park's foods for this season
By Lorin Richardson and Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dunkin’ Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, will have all the bases covered starting Thursday night for ballpark food this year.

“Just coming to the ballpark is great but the smell of popcorn and having a munchkin wrapped in bacon just adds to the experience,” said Lorin Richardson.

They previewed mouth-watering items such as a glazed donut hot chicken sandwich that come out on Thursday Apr. 6

Tim Restall, Team president of Hartford Yard Goats, said, “we always get excited towards opening day and especially unveiling all our food items; we unveiled our roster this afternoon we unveiled our roster on the food side.”

It was Chef Joe Bartlett’s fifth season at the park, and he’s been working on the menu for months.

Bartlett said, “we’re bringing back the corn dog, we’re doing individual pizzas instead of slices, the fried dough is back.”

It was not only about embracing the classics but also making something a little more creative.

“We’ve kept this jalapeno spicy cheddar cheese hot dog called the Daym Dog that’s back,” said Bartlett. “We also have an uncrustable PB& J, but since we are a nut free ballpark it’s made with sun butter.”

Other notable mentions included the onion ring tower, chicken fries, spicy pickle fries, egg rolls with cheddar cheese and gluten free options and healthy options too.

“It’s been over 200 days since the team has taken the field, so we’re excited for Thursday for that first pitch to come and that means summer is right around the corner,” Bartlett said. “It’s guaranteed best season at the park, right? For food!

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
Woman dies after crash with police cruiser in Vernon
Woman killed in collision that involved Vernon police cruiser
Route 5 shut down after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Route 5 reopens after tow truck crashes into Wallingford home
Thomas Marcel
State police: Fugitive who fled in 2012 extradited back to Connecticut
I-95 north and southbound lanes closed after tractor-trailer fire
Deadly crash closed both sides of I-95 in New Haven

Latest News

Campus security boosted at UConn for national championship game
Campus security boosted at UConn for national championship game
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said there will be a chance for scattered showers and cooler...
Technical Discussion: More temperature swings and rain chances through the week...
Tony's Pizza takes on CJ's Pizza in WFSB's Pizza Playoffs final.
Winner of Pizza Playoffs announced
Deals to buy in April
I-TEAM: The best deals to look out for in April