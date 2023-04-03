Previewing new foods at Dunkin’ Park for this season

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dunkin’ Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, will have all the bases covered starting Thursday night for ballpark food this year.

“Just coming to the ballpark is great but the smell of popcorn and having a munchkin wrapped in bacon just adds to the experience,” said Lorin Richardson.

They previewed mouth-watering items such as a glazed donut hot chicken sandwich that come out on Thursday Apr. 6

Tim Restall, Team president of Hartford Yard Goats, said, “we always get excited towards opening day and especially unveiling all our food items; we unveiled our roster this afternoon we unveiled our roster on the food side.”

It was Chef Joe Bartlett’s fifth season at the park, and he’s been working on the menu for months.

Bartlett said, “we’re bringing back the corn dog, we’re doing individual pizzas instead of slices, the fried dough is back.”

It was not only about embracing the classics but also making something a little more creative.

“We’ve kept this jalapeno spicy cheddar cheese hot dog called the Daym Dog that’s back,” said Bartlett. “We also have an uncrustable PB& J, but since we are a nut free ballpark it’s made with sun butter.”

Other notable mentions included the onion ring tower, chicken fries, spicy pickle fries, egg rolls with cheddar cheese and gluten free options and healthy options too.

“It’s been over 200 days since the team has taken the field, so we’re excited for Thursday for that first pitch to come and that means summer is right around the corner,” Bartlett said. “It’s guaranteed best season at the park, right? For food!

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.