Regulars happy to return to Bristol diner months after stolen police cruiser crash

BRISTOL, CT (WFBS) - A diner in Bristol is back up and running after it was forced to shut its doors a few months ago.

In January, a stolen police cruiser in Bristol crashed through the front doors of Palma’s Diner.

Palma’s has been no stranger to the hustle and bustle of a hungry morning crowd, but it’s been months since customers have been able to walk through its doors.

Channel 3 spoke to a few regular customers who said they missed their favorite breakfast dishes, particularly the crepes, eggs, bacon, and pancakes.

Monday, the booths were full, the kitchen crew was busy, and customers’ bellies were full.

“We come once or twice a week,” said Evelyn Corribeau, a customer. “We just live down the street.”

Corribeau said it was more than the food that she missed. It was also the people.

“It’s a family over here, so you know how it is, when something happens to the family, it hurts everyone,” she said.

Palma’s Diner is family owned. For 8 years, it has sat at a quiet corner in Bristol.

Over the winter, the stolen police cruiser tore into it.

Palma's Diner in Bristol was struck by a stolen police cruiser in Jan. 2023, police said. (WFSB)

“It came through the front door, it took out that pole,” explained Paul Palma, son of diner’s owner. “That’s what stopped the car from going through the entire place. Luckily no one was sitting in this area.”

Most of the diner needed major renovations.

“All of these tables, all of these chairs were ripped up and chipped away from the glass, so all of these are brand new [and] the floors had to be redone and painted,” Paul Palma pointed out. “[It was] basically everything but the cooking equipment.”

Despite what happened, Paul Palma said he’s grateful for the community’s support.

Monday, customers proved that they weren’t not going anywhere.

“It feels amazing,” Paul Palma said. “It’s been 2 and a half months that we’ve been out of here and haven’t seen our customers. Seeing everyone back, it’s a great feeling.”

For the regulars, Paul Palma said the menu and specials have not changed.

The diner is open every day from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the diner opens at 7 a.m.

