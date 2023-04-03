Contests
UConn helps pedal towards the future

By Kristina Russo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, TX (WFSB) - As Uconn prepares to play against San Diego tonight for their fifth championship since 2014, the UConn band and cheerleaders spent their time giving back to the Houston community.

They took part in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four program launched during the 2016 Men’s Final Four in Houston to support a commitment to education.

The cheerleaders and band members helped build over 200 bikes to donate to local students.

