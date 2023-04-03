Contests
UConn takes on San Diego State tonight for national championship

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is vying for its fifth national championship.
By Marc Robbins and Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is vying for its fifth national championship.

UConn takes on San Diego State in Houston at 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Fans can only watch the game on Channel 3.

The game marks the end of March Madness and a remarkable run by the Huskies.

The teams met with the media for the final time on Sunday.

Both of them praised one another.

San Diego State head coach Brian Ducher said he he has confidence in his squad, and they have proven that belief throughout the season.

Meanwhile, UConn head coach Dan Hurley has familiarity and maturity with his group. He said he has a defensive plan for everything.

UConn defeated Miami on Saturday night, 72-59 in the Final Four.

