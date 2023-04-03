Contests
Rescan your TV to find Channel 27 WWAX.
By Shannon Kane
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - WWAX is a new TV Station for Connecticut. It is transmitted on Channel 27 from our transmitter site in Avon, CT. To get WWAX, there are several ways.

Over the Air Antenna – You will have to rescan your TV similar to how you did when you purchased your TV. Once complete, we are on Channel 27

Altice Cable – Altice Cable has WWAX on Channel 113 in New Haven and Litchfield County and Channel 8 in Fairfield County.

Cox Cable – WWAX will be on Channel 19 on all COX cable systems in Connecticut.

