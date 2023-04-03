When and where you can watch UConn in the national championship game
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Husky fever has gripped Connecticut.
The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is poised to take on San Diego State in the NCAA national championship game Monday at 9:20 p.m. on Channel 3.
Watch parties were planned the moment UConn defeated Miami Saturday in the Final Four.
Check them out:
- Eli Cannon’s (Middletown) - Doors open at 7 p.m. Special menu available
- Filomena’s (Waterford) - At 9:20 p.m. tipoff.
- Kinsmen Brewing Co. (Southington) - At 9:20 p.m. tipoff.
- Madison Cinemas (Madison) - Admission is free. Doors open at 9 p.m. Reserve seats at madisoncinemas2.com
- Uncommon Grill (Watertown) - Banquet Room - 8:30 p.m.
- Two Roads Tasting Room (Stratford) - Doors open at noon. Pregame show is at 8:30 p.m. - $2 “TwoConn Easy Ale” pints
