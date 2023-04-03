Contests
When and where you can watch UConn in the national championship game

The UConn Huskies.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Husky fever has gripped Connecticut.

The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team is poised to take on San Diego State in the NCAA national championship game Monday at 9:20 p.m. on Channel 3.

Watch parties were planned the moment UConn defeated Miami Saturday in the Final Four.

Check them out:

  • Eli Cannon’s (Middletown) - Doors open at 7 p.m. Special menu available
  • Filomena’s (Waterford) - At 9:20 p.m. tipoff.
  • Kinsmen Brewing Co. (Southington) - At 9:20 p.m. tipoff.
  • Madison Cinemas (Madison) - Admission is free. Doors open at 9 p.m. Reserve seats at madisoncinemas2.com
  • Uncommon Grill (Watertown) - Banquet Room - 8:30 p.m.
  • Two Roads Tasting Room (Stratford) - Doors open at noon. Pregame show is at 8:30 p.m. - $2 “TwoConn Easy Ale” pints

Stay with Channel 3 for complete coverage of the UConn Huskies’ trek toward a championship.

