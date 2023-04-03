Wrong-way driver charged after striking police cruiser, fleeing crash on I-91 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A wrong-way driver is facing several charges after he struck a police cruiser and fled the scene of a crash on I-91 in New Haven.

State police said it happened Friday night.

Troopers with Troop G in Bridgeport tried to stop a driver who was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-91 between Exits 2 and 1, police said.

The driver did not stop and hit a state police vehicle in the left lane, authorities said.

Watch dashcam video of the attempted stop below:

Dashcam video of a state trooper trying to stop a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in New Haven.

“The vehicle continued northbound, traveling the wrong way, where it eventually rolled over for an unknown reason in the right shoulder between the exit 3 ramps,” state police said.

Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Shane Martigano of Groton.

Martigano fled the rollover crash on foot, police said.

Troopers then got into contact with Martigano’s probation officer, said police.

His last known location was in the woods between the I-91 south Exit 3 on ramp and the State Street commuter lot in New Haven, state police said.

Troopers learned Martigano cut his GPS tracking device off his ankle. He was not found in the area.

Martigano was later taken into custody at his home on North Street in Groton. He was then taken to Troop G for processing, state police said.

Martigano was charged with reckless endangerment second-degree, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, two counts of evading responsibility, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Police said Martigano was taken to New Haven Correctional after he couldn’t post his $100,000 bond. He appeared in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.